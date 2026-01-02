New Mom Goes Back To Work And Agrees To Work Overtime, But Her Husband Shows Up Furious That She Didn’t Let Him Know She Was Working Late

Imagine being married and working overtime. Would you let your spouse know if you were going to work late, or would you simply get home when you get home and expect them to understand?

In this story, one woman is working at a burger joint when she agrees to work an hour of overtime. The problem is that she didn’t tell her husband she was working late, and he’s pretty upset about it.

AITA for not notifying my husband about my overtime? First, a little backstory. 3 years ago, I (37f) gave birth. Since then, I’ve been at home, raising my daughter. Now that she’s older, I decided to get a part-time afternoon job, so that my husband (40m) could watch over our daughter while I worked. At first, I found a job at pastry shop, but the owner was terribly rude and I was working overtime (unpaid) every single day, so I left.

I’ve started working at a burger joint, and I actually really enjoy it. The problems started when a started going to work 15 min earlier and leaving a little later, in order to get to know my co-workers. Everyone has been really welcoming and helpful, and I felt rude leaving the second my shift was over, while everyone else was staying for a bit to chat. My husband said that he was ok with me going in a little early, but that’s it.

Yesterday, I was working until midnight. We were really understaffed and I didn’t even get my break or even drank a cup of water during my whole shift. At midnight, my manager asked me to stay for another hour, so I did. The second I entered the crew room, I heard my phone ringing. It was my husband. I grabbed my jacket and called him back. I told him that I just got off work and how busy it was. He asked me if I knew where he was and I didn’t understand the question, until I saw him with our 3-year-old, a minute away from my job, at 1 in the morning…

He started yelling at me and saying that I should have called him, that he was worried and that things have to change, because things will get worse. He also forbade me calling him while he’s at work (he works for himself. He has an office). At some point, I tried to calm things down by apologising for not notifying him, and explained to him that I couldn’t go to the crew room, because I was at the register. He said that he didn’t accept the apology and we haven’t talked since. Am I really that much of an AH for not notifying him of working an extra hour?

