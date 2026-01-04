Older Employee Took Issue With A Young HR Rep’s Workplace Decorations, But She Actually Exposed Her Own Outdated Attitude

Workplace professionalism evolves, but not everyone evolves with it.

One bitter employee took issue with a young HR representative’s welcoming office and casual style, mistaking comfort for incompetence.

But when she voiced her criticism, she was forced to confront how outdated attitudes can backfire.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling the new HR person she’s unprofessional? There’s a new HR rep in my office. She is 21 and a new college graduate. We will call her Kai.

Most everyone in the office really likes Kai.

She is very popular among my younger coworkers because of her looks and her youth. Recently, a big drama occurred in the office, and Kai was one of the reps working on the issue, even though she usually handles the younger people in the office.

But for this employee, Kai was an example of everything “wrong” with the workplace these days.

She asked me to meet with her, and when I went into her office to talk, I was appalled. She was wearing a college crewneck with jeans instead of slacks or a skirt or something professional.

She could hardly believe what she was seeing.

Her laptop was covered in Taylor Swift stickers and mindfulness stickers. She had little fairy lights up, and the main light was turned off. She had more photos of her and her cat on the walls than her parents. She had little “you can do it” posters on the wall and lamps around the room. She asked me if I wanted the light on, and I said of course, I want the light on. She got up and turned the light on, and that’s when I snapped.

This employee couldn’t hold back her disapproval any longer.

I told her how unprofessional it was to have lights up and lamps instead of just turning on the light, and how having stickers was childish, and how she would never be taken seriously if she kept dressing like that. Kai just stared at me.

Kai responded with surprising professionalism.

Her smile faltered slightly, and she just told me she would contact another HR rep for me to talk to and to please leave. I left her office, and some of my coworkers looked up.

Her coworkers quickly take Kai’s side.

They had been able to hear me talking to her and told me I was being an jerk to her because she’s just trying to make people comfortable. Some of them are closer to her age, so they think that it’s cute or something. I told them that if she wanted to play therapist, she should have just become one.

Now she wonders if her little outburst was really worth it.

Since then, they haven’t been talking to me as much, and Kai has continued to have her “pretty” office. AITA?

It sounds like a stubborn generational gap may be to blame here.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

This commenter thinks this employee is the one who’s being childish, not the HR rep.

It’s time to either get with the program or be left behind.

This commenter doesn’t mince words on just how backwards this employee’s ideals really are.

This user hopes this HR rep made an HR complaint.

In the end, the HR rep’s office wasn’t unprofessional, but this bitter employee’s outburst sure was.

Professionalism is about conduct, not aesthetics.

