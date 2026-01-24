Paranoid Customer Insisted A Cashier Count Every Business Card They Ordered, So She Ended Up Leaving With Less Than She Should Have

Customers have a way of turning minor details into full-blown accusations.

One cashier tried to check a customer out with her business cards, but when she accused them of scamming her, the math didn’t work out the way she intended.

Keep reading for the full story.

Customer doesn’t trust us to fill her whole business card order I work at a print shop where business cards are produced in a way that happens to leave customers with a few extra cards in their orders. The cards are boxed in small, business card–sized boxes, but because different cards are printed on different paper stocks with varying thicknesses, not all stacks of, say, 500 cards take up the same amount of space in a 500-count box.

So when one customer came in, she was immediately suspicious.

A customer came in to pick up her order of business cards. She opened the box to inspect them and noticed there was extra space inside. She quickly concluded that we must be trying to rip her off.

The cashier tries to explain, but the customer only doubles down on her accusations.

My coworker, who was taking the payment, attempted to explain that all the cards were there and that the box just wasn’t a perfect fit. However, the customer insisted that my coworker count the cards in front of her. So my coworker suppressed a sigh and counted the cards one by one.

However, the math didn’t work out in the customer’s favor.

She found that there were 520 cards. She apologized for the “error” and removed the extra 20. Speechless, the customer paid for her cards and left.

Sounds like this customer should have just left well enough alone.

What did Reddit think of this story?

This user wonders where this customer gets her confidence from.

The business surely has better things to do than pull off a petty scam.

This user would have handled things much differently.

This woman’s outcome would have been much better had she just stayed quiet.

She left with exactly what she paid for — nothing more, nothing less.

Turns out, accusations are expensive!

