Parents Gave Their Daughter A Large Sum Of Money For Her Wedding, But Now She’s Telling Them They Have To Pay For Their Own Hotel Room

Weddings are expensive, and even small additions can add up quickly, making them hard to budget for.

What would you do if your sister got a bunch of money from your parents for the wedding, but then she also wanted to make your parents pay for their own hotel room on top of it?

That is what happened to the siblings in this story, and now the sister getting married is upset that she was told to pay for her parents’ hotel room.

AITAH – my sisters wedding My sister (27f) and her long-term partner (35m) recently got engaged on a 5-star all-inclusive family holiday that my parents paid for.

They paid for the holiday for all of us as a treat/special occasion as my sister had a baby in February, so it would be his first holiday. Since I was young, my parents have always been very clear with both of us that they would never pay for either of our weddings and that we could just have the wedding that we could afford.

However, after their engagement, my parents told my sister and her partner that they would contribute a large sum so that they could get married sooner than if they had to save up the money to do so themselves. They did this because their baby has the last name as his dad, and my parents know that my sister would love to have the same name as the baby, so their contribution meant they could get married faster (just to be clear, it had nothing to do with the fact that she was an unwed mother – purely that my sister wanted the same name).

So, thanks to this money, they have now booked a date and venue which includes in the price around 15 pre-booked rooms for guests at around £300 each. My sister really wants my parents to have one of these rooms so that they can stay over and then also have breakfast with the other guests staying over in the morning.

However, my parents are not very keen on spending £300 just for one room for one night (they usually stay in a Holiday Inn/Premier Inn when just travelling in the uk). So, they said to my sister that they would stay the whole evening of the wedding and party until it finishes but then get a taxi home (around half an hour away).

This really upset my sister as she wanted them to be more involved and stay over. So, privately I said to my sister that if she cared that much, then why didn’t their room cost come out of what my parents were contributing to the wedding in the first place?

I said that they were giving my sister a lot of money initially and then were essentially charging them extra to actually stay at the wedding, which I didn’t understand. This made her really angry, and she said that I was guilt-tripping her into paying for my parents’ rooms.

Later that night, she texted me saying that she couldn’t sleep as she was stressing about having to spend £300 for their room for one night and didn’t feel comfortable spending that sort of money. So, AITAH for suggesting that my parents’ room price should have come out of what they’re contributing for the wedding in the first place?

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

