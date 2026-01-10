‘I brought you into this earth, so I can….’ – Parents On TikTok Showed How They’re Raising Their Kids Differently Than They Were Brought Up

Intergenerational cycles can be hard to break.

A lot people grow up seeing certain things and they, in turn, do the same toxic things to their kids when they’re older.

But the moms you’re about to meet are doing things differently!

They asked their kids to finish the toxic phrases their parents said to them growing up, and the results are totally wholesome and heartwarming!

A mom named Elysa asked her young daughter to finish her sentences and she got a wholesome surprise.

The text overlay to her video reads, “Asking my daughter to finish toxic parenting discipline phrases.”

She said to her daughter, “Okay, I’m gonna say some sentences, but I’m not gonna finish them, and you’re gonna finish it, okay?”

Elysa said, “I brought you into this earth, so I can…”

Her daughter replied, “Help you.”

Elysa then said, “I’ll give you something to…”

Her daughter answered, “Eat.”

Finally, Elysa said, “Children should be seen and…”

“Hugged.”

Another mom named Namwila posted a video and wrote in the caption, “I’ve seen this trend going around where you ask your child parenting phrases you heard growing up so I thought I’d give it a try while doing Nhyara’s hair and nothing prepared me for how innocent her responses are.”

She added, “It’s very easy to work on your healing journey and not always see the effects in the day to day, but hearing her responses really reminded me of the beauty in all the work I’ve done. She really said I’m just here for a good time.”

And a mom of seven kids named Jess posted a video with her teenage son and tried out some old toxic phrases on him to see what he’d say.

Check out how he responded to her questions.

Times sure have changed…for the better!

