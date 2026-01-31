Person Bought Her Favorite Lemon Chicken After Work, But They Didn’t Get To Enjoy It Because Of Their Roommate’s Habit Of Eating Leftover Food

Roommates should respect each other’s food.

In this story, a person bought her favorite lemon chicken so they could eat it for dinner after work.

Their roommate, however, has this habit of eating leftover food in the fridge.

What was supposed to be a satisfying meal turned into a real disappointment.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for getting mad at my roommate for eating my leftovers I (23) went out of my way between work shifts to get lemon chicken from my favorite restaurant. I had previously gotten it over the weekend. I like to add that I’m not the best with eating leftovers. I have previously given my roommate the okay that if I leave food for 5 days, it’s up for grabs.

This person is a picky eater.

I am really picky when it comes to food. I have like three “safe foods” I can eat all the time. Other foods, I might not finish. I was heading back to work and wanted to save some for later. So I put over half of my meal in my fridge.

They confronted their roommate about their leftover food.

I went to work, ate my snack, then came home at 9 pm. I saw my leftover pizza bites from two days ago on my roommate’s desk. I told them that I said I would eat them, and they were going to be my lunch tomorrow. They responded with, “Oh, they’ve been in the fridge for 2 days.” I took the pizza back and put it in the fridge.

The roommate told them they had eaten the chicken.

That’s when I noticed my chicken was missing. I asked if they had seen it and was told they ate it. There was Chinese lo mein gone as well, along with other foods that they ate. So the chicken did not need to be eaten as well.

Now, they feel hungry after a long shift at work.

I said I just bought that and didn’t even really get a chance to eat the chicken. I got shrugged off. I left to take my dog out and got a text saying, “I will buy it next time.” I responded that I really was looking forward to eating the food. I said, now, I don’t have dinner after a long shift. I really was only hungry for that specific food. I never got an apology. Am I the jerk?

Let’s read the responses from other people.

This comment makes a lot of sense.

Here’s another valid suggestion.

Stop allowing them to eat your food, advises this one.

Clear and simple.

Finally, here’s another short suggestion.

That feeling when you’re looking forward to that food you saved… and then find out it’s gone!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.