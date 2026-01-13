Pizza Delivery Driver Arrived Two Minutes After The Estimated Time, But The Customer Wasn’t Happy, Especially After The Driver Said He Made Good Time

A lot of customers are super controlling and have no chill at all.

See how this pizza delivery person handled one of these customers.

“It’s 2 minutes after the estimated time.”

At this one place I worked, I’m maybe a year into the job (2015ish), the online ordering system always estimated 40 minutes. We’d quote 30-45 minutes by default on the phone. I had an online order to a house that was about 5 minutes away from the store. I take it when it’s reading over 30 minutes. Never been there before.

He’s never had a customer like this before either.

There was this guy who had about 50 pounds on me and I weighed about 300 pounds at the time. He sees me parking in street driveway walking up. He opens the door as I get there. Here is how our conversation went: Me: “Hello!” Him: “It’s 2 minutes after the estimated time.” Me: “Wow. Our system is really accurate then.”

Him:”What?!?!?!” Me: “Yeah. It gave you an estimation. Not a guarantee. It could have estimated any time. Only 2 minutes off? Doesn’t get much better than that!”

The guy is still super ticked.

He had no response. Just looked at me like he was so livid that he got it 2 minutes after the estimated time. He did tip me $2 on a $40 order. I thought I was done, but when I got back my manager was dying laughing. He told me the guy called to complain and said he’d never order again. He didn’t as long as I worked there. It really is amazing how service expectations have changed in the last 10 years. I’m not sure if he never got pizza delivered before and that was a new thing for him and he was mad. Or if every single delivery from another shop that was perfect and he gave us a try the first time it was not. Just a wild complaint.

