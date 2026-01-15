A Qualified Teacher Was Frustrated Accepting Lower Pay, And It Taught HR An Expensive Lesson When They Finally Resigned

Loyalty only stretches so far when you’re overworked and underpaid.

One hardworking teacher repeatedly requested a modest raise from HR, but when they repeatedly refused, they had no choice but to walk out the door.

But when HR tried to backtrack at the last moment, the employee gave them a much-needed reality check.

Keep reading for the full story!

I asked, many times, to have a raise that brought me up to industry standard. I am a qualified maths and physics teacher, and through some weird luck ended up teaching maths at an arts school. It has been really fulfilling, but the pay was 25 thousand, where the government set rate for my job in a school is 36 thousand.

This teacher always advocated for more, so when HR refused, they quit.

I don’t even work full time, so they would have had to pay me like 5 grand a year more. They wouldn’t. I resigned.

Then HR had the audacity to guilt trip.

I got an email from HR asking, “Would you please reconsider your resignation,” and explaining how if I resign it will cost them a lot of money to replace me, and they will have to reapply for some funding, etc., etc. I have already found a new job to start next academic term — full time and 30 percent above the government set minimum. So, no. No, I am not going to reconsider.

The teacher responded with indignation.

I was brazen enough and replied, “You said you could not afford to pay me the same as a school teacher, and now this is the consequence of that. I will not reconsider.” I really do love my team, students, and subject, but HR and the admin side of the college can eat a bag of spiders.

Sounds like HR finally got what was coming to them.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter can’t believe how heartless HR is acting here.

When you look out for your employees, they often go out of their way to perform well.

Sometimes it takes an employee leaving for management to finally wise up.

The hypocrisy here is pretty astounding.

Funny how loyalty only seemed to go one way.

Pay fairly, or pay the price.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.