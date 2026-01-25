Restaurant Staff Missed One Box Of Food For His Coworker, So He Demanded The Manager Provide The Missing Item

Restaurants mess up food orders occasionally.

This man had ordered food from the restaurant for all his coworkers, but one box was missing when the delivery arrived. So he went to the restaurant to demand the missing item.

Did he go too far? Read the full story below.

AITA for requesting missed food? I work at a small business. Coworkers ordered food to go for lunch. Two people ordered the same menu. Food was delivered, and everything looked good except we only had one box for two people. We thought the restaurant had missed the order. We called the restaurant, and the restaurant did not pick up the phone. These two people had to go home to eat lunch, so only one person took food home, and other person went home empty handed Later on, I went to the restaurant and demanded food for the coworker who had gone home with nothing.

This man asked the manager to provide the missing food.

The restaurant said they usually combine same menu into one box and said we should’ve asked them to put the food into separate boxes. I called for the manager, and the employee gave us the food we asked for. Am I the jerk for asking for the food and calling for manager? Coworkers and I were expecting the food to be in the separate boxes. Plus, they did not answer the phone call when we called for clarification However, from the business perspective, did I go too far by calling for the manager to get the food for my coworker?

No harm, no foul, right?

Other people in the comments are weighing in.

This person is taking his side.

Another reader calls out the restaurant.

People are siding with him.

And this one chimes in.

Asking for what you paid for is not a crime.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.