Couple Finds Out A Utility Bill Hasn’t Been Paid, But Then His Roommate Says He Can Do What He Wants With The Money

My roommate’s logic doesn’t make any sense So me and my partner moved into a room that my friend had open and ready when his old roommate moved out. Everything was going swell. Only paying my friend for wifi and to help with the electricity bill.

One day the electricity bill came in and it showed an outrageous balance. Our landlord pointed out on the bill that only $94 was added to minimize the bill. My partner got very upset and confronted him and asked him where did the money he gave him to go to help with the bill. The roommate said, and I am not joking, “The money you give me is my money and I can do whatever I want with it.” That threw us over the edge.

He threatened to shut off the power (which is a huge violation in the lease) and said he can kick us out because he has seniority and our landlord said directly to him that he has no power to do any of that. All of this was triggered because we paid our portion of the bill on the website and did not give him the money. We calculated how much money we gave him that we thought he was putting towards the bills and it racked up to over $1100.

Landlord has said she will probably have him kicked out since he violated other terms on the lease but with no set date. So yeah. He is on his own regarding the electricity bill and will end his entitlement he thinks he has with our money.

