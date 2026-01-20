Rude Customer Assumes Another Is A Supervisor Because Of Their Silly Shirt, And It Takes Her Longer Than It Should To Realize Her Mistake

Have you ever been shopping at a store and had another customer assume you were employee?

If the other customer didn’t believe you and insisted you were an employee, would you correct them, or would you play along and pretend to work there?

In this story, one customer notices another customer’s shirt and incorrectly assumes that they are a supervisor at this store.

She is very wrong, but it takes her awhile to realize her mistake.

Just cause the word Supervisor is on my shirt doesn’t mean I work here! This happened the other day. I was at a local store and a customer was giving the cashier a hard time about a coupon. I guess the coupon was a specific store coupon and it wasn’t for the store we were at. Customer spots me 2 people in line behind her. She starts yelling at me to tell the cashier to let her use her coupon.

Customer: “you there, tell this jerk to override the system so I can use this coupon” Me confused “Are you talking to me?” Customer: “Are you all stupid here! Yes, tell her” Me “I could but it won’t do any good as I have no authority over her”

Customer: “you’re her supervisor, you can tell her to do it” Me “ma’am I don’t work here” Customer: “of course you do! It says so on your shirt” Me “ma’am, just because my shirt says ‘clown show supervisor’ doesn’t mean I work here, I actually supervise different clown shows”

Customer: “of course it does, why would it say supervisor if you don’t work here” Me blank stare “you can’t possibly think…” Customer finally registers how stupid she sounds “ugh, fine” and she huffs away without her stuff. Not the greatest story but I never thought when I bought a shirt that says “clown show supervisor” anyone would take it to mean I worked at whatever store I was in.

