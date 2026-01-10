January 10, 2026 at 8:55 am

Runners Are Posting Their “Strava Fridge Trend” Where They Go Into Convenience Stores And Snag A Drink

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@luisferdhm/@ktb.23/@mizaceves

If you happened to just take a long run, what’s the first you want to do when it’s over…?

Well, reach for a cold drink, of course!

Folks on TikTok are hopping on the “Strava fridge trend,” which shows people reaching into refrigerators at convenience stores after they run and keep track of their exercise info on the Strava app.

A man Luis took part in the trend and he took a sip of a Topo Chico before he put it back.

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Let’s join the Strava fridge trend. Jokes aside, I obviously came back for it and paid.”

@luisferdhm

Let’s join the Strava fridge trend. Jokes aside, I obviously came back for it and paid. #strava #fridge #trend #runner #adidasrunning #splits

♬ original sound – Luis de Hoyos

Another runner’s text overlay reads, “Tried to do the Strava trend and got kicked out.”

Uh oh…

@ktb.23

you gotta pay for that and get out

♬ original sound – Luis de Hoyos

And a woman named Caroline posted a video that showed her running statistics on the Strava app and she told viewers in the video’s caption, “I run for the endorphins…and the ice-cold Coke at the finish line.”

@mizaceves

I run for the endorphins… and the ice-cold Coke at the finish line #fridgechallenge #strava #runtok #trending #viral @Angela Neill

♬ original sound – aeholland – aeholland

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.40.45 AM Runners Are Posting Their Strava Fridge Trend Where They Go Into Convenience Stores And Snag A Drink

Another TikTokker had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.41.12 AM Runners Are Posting Their Strava Fridge Trend Where They Go Into Convenience Stores And Snag A Drink

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.41.41 AM Runners Are Posting Their Strava Fridge Trend Where They Go Into Convenience Stores And Snag A Drink

Give it a shot next time you go out for a run!

