Runners Are Posting Their “Strava Fridge Trend” Where They Go Into Convenience Stores And Snag A Drink

If you happened to just take a long run, what’s the first you want to do when it’s over…?

Well, reach for a cold drink, of course!

Folks on TikTok are hopping on the “Strava fridge trend,” which shows people reaching into refrigerators at convenience stores after they run and keep track of their exercise info on the Strava app.

A man Luis took part in the trend and he took a sip of a Topo Chico before he put it back.

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Let’s join the Strava fridge trend. Jokes aside, I obviously came back for it and paid.”

Another runner’s text overlay reads, “Tried to do the Strava trend and got kicked out.”

Uh oh…

And a woman named Caroline posted a video that showed her running statistics on the Strava app and she told viewers in the video’s caption, “I run for the endorphins…and the ice-cold Coke at the finish line.”

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker had a lot to say.

And this individual spoke up.

Give it a shot next time you go out for a run!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.