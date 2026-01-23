January 22, 2026 at 11:55 pm

Salesman Got Fired From His Job After Years Of Hard Work, So He Made Sure They’d Remember Him For A Long Time To Come

by Heide Lazaro

Leaving a job is not always easy.

But with a little pettiness, it can become more bearable.

The following story involves a salesman who got fired after four years of hard work.

On his last day, his accounts were taken away early, so he had nothing else to do but pass the time creatively.

Last Day In The Office.

I (29M) worked at a small company as a salesman for the better part of four years.

As my sales went up, my income went down due to restructuring, etc.

Meanwhile, my boss and I would argue pretty frequently.

Somehow, it was not enough to get fired.

This man had to wait until 3 pm before he could leave.

On my last day, they took my accounts away in the morning.

They wanted me to stay until 3 for an exit interview.

I had already cleaned out my desk. I legitimately had nothing to do but wait.

There ended up being a box and a half of business cards left over (≈700).

He decided to hide his business cards all around the office.

I hid them everywhere. I didn’t leave stacks here or there.

I hid every individual one.

My boss’s shades were up.

I tucked close to 50 in between the shutters.

When the shades close it will rain.

He wanted them to find his cards in all the random places.

I put them under people’s see-through rubber mats for their chairs.

I tucked them into unused rolls of paper towels.

They fell one by one when in the dispenser.

They will be finding my cards for years to come.

You name it, he has hidden it there.

We also had a small warehouse with hundreds of boxes.

Every single open box ended up with my business card in them.

They are hidden throughout the first aid kit.

They are behind pieces of art on the wall.

They are lining the conference room windows.

You name it.

The best petty revenge ideas come when you have lots of time to kill.

