A Sanrio Character That Was Neglected For A Long Time Is Getting A Full Refresh, And A Fan Couldn’t Be More Excited

Sanrio makes some of the most beloved characters in the world, including options like Hello Kitty, but some of their lesser-known options are still loved by their dedicated fans.

One of those characters is getting an update and has been thrust into popularity, which makes at least one big fan very excited.

She made a video about it, saying, “Sanrio has officially renamed one of their characters. This is Mocha, she is my favorite Sanrio character. She is one of Cinnamon Roll’s friends. And the reason I say that is because they posted this, and they refer to her as Lovely Mocha.”

She is very excited.

This TikToker is obviously very into this type of thing. She goes on, “Y’all don’t understand how excited this makes me. Because this basically means they are giving her a more recognizable name. As a Mocha fan, I’ve been searching high and low for her merch.”

It can be frustrating to love a character that isn’t very popular.

TikTok/youngboysforcess

Then she talks about how Build-a-Bear is putting out some options for these characters: “They dropped Mocha and Milk (another character) at Build-a-Bear, and Mocha was so popular, they’re coming out with a Chiffon one.”

This is clearly a big update for the whole line of characters, which will make people so happy.

She ends the video by saying, “I’m just so happy that other characters in the Sanrio universe are getting some love. Sanrio has like 100 characters in the universe, but everything they do is Hello Kitty, Hello Kitty, Hello Kitty.”

That is all changing now. Of course, they will still have a lot of merchandise for Hello Kitty, since it is so popular.

For those who are fans of Sanrio, this is a big change.

Watch the full video below to see it all for yourself.

The people in the comments seem quite excited about this whole thing.

Here is someone who normally likes Hello Kitty, but other characters are cute too.

This commenter loves Chococat.

Here is someone who loves another unpopular character, so this should give her hope.

The Sanrio universe is getting a lot bigger.

