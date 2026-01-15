School Friend Group Drifted Apart Due To Silly Drama, So When A Friend Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid, She Learned The Drama Never Left

In a perfect world, you would stay friends with all your friends throughout your life, but that is very rarely the case.

What would you do if your friend group from school wasn’t close because of silly drama, and when one of the members asked you to be the bride’s maid for her wedding, you said yes before you realized the drama was still alive and well?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, so she dropped out of the wedding, but she feels bad about it.

AITAH for dropping out of my friend’s bridal party? Not really a crazy or dramatic situation, but it’s been a source of conflict in my friend group these last few days so I figured I’d float the question.

It is sad when friend groups break apart.

My friend group met in high school and we used to be thick as thieves. However, in college, we had a big falling out when one of my friends, “Annie”, accused another girl’s (“Sara’s”) boyfriend of trying to get her drunk and making a pass at her.

How could you ever trust her again?

Everybody believed her, including Sara, who dumped the boyfriend (a mutual friend of ours). But the truth eventually came out, and Sara, in “revenge”, took evidence of Annie cheating on a final exam to their professor, which subsequently caused Annie to have to repeat that class.

This sounds a little more serious than ‘teen drama.’

Messy teenage drama, I know. I stopped hanging out with those girls soon after, but I didn’t burn any bridges or anything. In the 3-4 years since, we’ve graduated and Sara got married. I was the only one of our friend group to attend her wedding.

How wonderful!

So, fast forward to about four months ago, and Annie’s getting married now! She sent me a message and asked if I’d be in her bridal party. I, perhaps naively, accepted. I started hanging out with her and that friend group again. Much fun was had catching up.

Well, this is getting awkward.

It was earlier this week that we were talking about the guest list, and I saw Sara’s old boyfriend AND Sara’s husband were on the invite list but Sara herself wasn’t. I asked why, and Annie very dismissively said something about her not being able to make it.

Ok, this is just immature.

I pressed her on this, and she admitted that she had sent *only* Sara’s husband and ex an invite, and that it was her “minor way” of “getting back at Sara”. She literally told me to picture how Sara would feel knowing that her husband was going to come to her wedding and see all of us in full glam knowing that she herself was “probably just sitting at home” or something along those lines.

I would not want to be a part of this either.

Immediately, I was off board with this. I told her that that was insane and just plain mean. She said that Sara had started it, which is not really true.

Her wedding doesn’t mean she can be awful.

We argued about it but she told me to drop it and that it’s her wedding. I slept on it and decided that while it IS her wedding, there’s absolutely no way I’m going to be part of this “minor revenge”, so I texted Annie and told her that I’m sorry but I’m out of the party and the wedding overall.

Is she even worth talking to at this point?

She called me immediately, we fought, pretty badly, she hung up. The only complication is that her wedding is literally in two weeks.

That doesn’t sound like your problem.

It’s not impossible for them to find a replacement bridesmaid but it’s also not going to be easy. I do feel a bit of guilt for dropping out so close to the wedding, but I’m too. So, AITAH for dropping out over this?

I would have said not at all, but she seems to suggest that she is doing this because she is petty, which isn’t a good look, so maybe she is a bit in the wrong.

In the end, however, these ‘friends’ should just go their separate ways.

