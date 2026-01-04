Security Officer Was Walking Home Through A Parking Lot, So A Group Of Girls Mistook Him As The Guard On Duty And Kept Questioning Him

Parking lot encounters with strangers can lead to awkward misunderstandings.

This security officer was walking home past a small shopping center in uniform.

A group of girls assumed he was supervising the parking lot and kept questioning him about parking rules.

He eventually got tired of their questions, so he walked out on them.

I am security but not for this parking lot A year ago, I used to live at my sister’s, which was very close to my security job and within walking distance. I would just walk with my uniform on, so I would not have to take a bag or backpack. Now, the street where my sister lives has very few parking spots. Where the street reaches the avenue, there is a small shopping center with a small parking lot.

This man was walking home to his sister’s house.

One Friday night, I was walking home to my sister’s house and I was crossing this parking lot. I could hear some music coming from the street my sister lives on. So I figured there was a party going on in one of the houses. I stopped for a while to tie one of my shoes when this car pulled up and parked there.

Some girls parked their car and asked him if they could park there.

Four girls came out of the car and asked me if there was a charge for parking there. I told them I did not think so. As I was walking away from them because I was tired and did not want to deal with their crap, this happened. Them: “Well, can we park in here?” Me: “Well, you already did, didn’t you?”

He kept answering their questions, however, vaguely.

As I was walking away, they said, “Is there gonna be a problem if we park here?” Me: “Probably.” Them: “What, you are security, right?” Me: “Yeah, but not from here.”

He told them he didn’t work there.

Keep in mind I was still walking away. Them: “Well, can’t you just tell us?” Me: “No, because I don’t work here.” Them: “Why are you wearing a security uniform then if you’re not security?”

They called him a jerk as he kept walking away,

At this moment, I was just tired of this conversation. So I ignored them and kept walking away. Then I just hear them say, “Thanks for your help, jerk.” In their defense, I was a jerk.

Just because he was wearing a security uniform doesn’t mean he’s the security guard of every parking lot.

