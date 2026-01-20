January 20, 2026 at 7:35 am

Security Systems Officer Was Required To Use An App To Access Work Systems, But He Refused To Install Company Apps On His Personal Phone

by Heide Lazaro

Workplace security policies can sometimes blur personal boundaries.

The following story involves a man who works in a company’s security system department.

He was instructed to use an authenticator app to access the company email and systems on his personal phone.

He disagreed. Let’s take a look!

Company requires a cell phone

My company has instituted a security system.

An authenticator is required to log on to the company email.

An authenticator is also required to log on to the computer systems.

They are demanding that I download the authenticator app to my personal smartphone.

This man thinks his company does not deserve a space in his personal device.

The company does not pay for my personal smartphone.

The company does not even kick in on the cost.

If they are not paying for it, they do not get space on my personal devices.

Thoughts on how to move forward?

Let’s find out what others have to say.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another IT specialist speaks up.

Pick your fights, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Finally, here’s another idea.

If the company wants two-factor security, they might need to factor in the phone expense, as well.

