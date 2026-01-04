Seventeen-Year-Old Girl Moved In With Her Dad And Got Her First Job, But Then He Started Demanding More And More Rent

As you grow up, it’s natural that your relationship with your parents will change.

Over time, as they see you becoming an adult, it’s more likely that they’ll treat you like one.

And for some, this means chipping in for things in the household – especially if they stay living under their parents’ roof as a fully-grown adult.

But what happens when you’re treated like an adult too early?

At best, resentment, but more likely trauma that you’ll spend much of your adult life trying to recover from.

Read on to find out how the daughter in this story reacted when her dad started demanding cash before she’d even turned eighteen.

WIBTA if I didn’t give my dad as much money as he’s been asking for? I am seventeen years old and female. My parents are divorced, and have been since I was about nine. Since then I have mostly lived with J (my biological mom) and have visited R (my biological dad – a 44-year-old man) on the weekends. About six years ago I stopped talking to my dad due to a conflict with his girlfriend. Five years after that we started talking again, and half a year later I made the ultimate decision to move in with him, which angered J.

Let’s see how life is living at her dad’s

Moving in with my dad was great. I graduated early, made friends, even got a job. I’ve been there for about six months and I adore it. I work for $17 an hour with fifty hours a pay period (two weeks) which averages to usually about $700-$800 a check, so usually $1,400 a month. Meanwhile, my dad averages $1,600-$2,400 a check, and $3,200-$4,800 a month, and my step mom earns about $1,400 a paycheck and $2,800 a month.

But all this income led to an unexpected outgoing for her.

About a month into starting my job, my dad asked me to start paying rent (yes rent) od $400 a month, which wasn’t too bad, just $200 a paycheck. I bought my own groceries and consumables (soap, cleaning supplies), I even shop for the house most of the time! I pay for both me and my little brother to have foods and drinks we like, I do our laundry, buy our clothes, and sometimes I will spoil us when I have the spare money, but most of it just goes to those things. All of which doesn’t sound too bad, right? Well after one time paying $200 he started asking for more.

Read on to find out how this extra amount came about.

It started off as $50 here and there to help out, then $100 to buy new tires for the car (which I don’t use), another $100 cause the extra $100 wasn’t enough, then an extra $100 per paycheck (total $300 a check, so $600 a month), while taking money from my account to feed his addictions. Then my hours got cut and I was only supposed to get $400-$500 a check. But he started asking for all of it so he could buy Christmas presents for everyone, to which I told him no cause I still have to care for me, my brother, and my cat and their animals. He got really mad and told me that I am ungrateful and that I need to learn to do what he says. It’s not like I’ve been using a lot of utilities – I haven’t slept there in well over a month, and continued to pay rent and buy food for the whole house. Would I be wrong if I just went back to paying the $200 we originally agreed on so I can still take care of everything I already have been? WIBTA?

It’s a real shame that her dad has taken her in, seemingly only to try to extort her as time goes on.

She’s not even eighteen yet, and already she’s being treated like an adult, being made to put her own money into the running of a home, as well as taking care of her younger sibling like a parent.

He’s neglecting his kids and taking advantage of her.

Let’s see how folks on Reddit reacted to this.

This person agreed that at seventeen, she shouldn’t be paying rent.

While others called out his financial abuse.

Meanwhile, this Redditor urged her to find somewhere else to live.

This is unacceptable behavior for a parent! There is no way that his child should be paying for things like tires.

He is the father, and that is his responsibility.

As is caring for his children, which he is quite clearly failing to do.

This is not okay.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.