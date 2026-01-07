Homeowner Asked A Friendly Electrician To Open A Water Bottle, But When Her Husband Found Out He Said It Was A Rude Request

When a professional comes to your home to fix something, they usually want to get the job done and go.

What would you do if you asked an electrician to help you open your water bottle, but then your husband said it was weird?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so now she feels bad that the electrician may have been offended.

AITA for asking an electrician to open my water bottle? We had an electrician over at our house to fix some wiring issues, I try to stay out of the way of workers because I’m sure most people aren’t super interested in small talk on the job.

Some people just love talking.

However the electrician was very friendly and he did initiate some small talk as he got to work. I then left him alone to work in peace, and went about my day cleaning. I drink a lot of water but due to a condition I have that affects my joints and muscles, I struggle with a lot of “easy” tasks.

Those can be difficult to open.

I could not for the life of me get my Stanley cup open to put more ice water in it. I tried for ten minutes, using all the tricks I could think of, and couldn’t get it. Usually my husband does a lot of things for me, and since the electrician had mentioned his wife and 4 daughters in the one conversation we did have, I thought he might understand.

I’m sure he won’t mind at all.

He was about the same age as my dad and reminded me a lot of him, so I just felt like he gave off dad vibes and wouldn’t mind. I asked him if he wouldn’t mind opening it for me, he laughed heartily and said something to the extent of “yeah no problem, these things are such a pain!”

It sounds like it took about 10 seconds.

He opened it easily, I thanked him, and that was pretty much the end of our entire exchange until he was done. Later that night I laughed about it to my husband, about how I had had to ask the electrician for help getting my water bottle open because it was stuck again.

No, that is not rude at all. It is a very normal thing.

He got really irritated with me, and said it was rude and out of line to ask a worker to do “unpaid labor” like that, and I was basically an inconsiderate AH for asking him. I told him the electrician thought it was funny, and didn’t mind doing it, but he said just because he was polite doesn’t mean he wasn’t mad, and that he was just being professional.

This is just people being normal, nothing wrong with it.

Was I an AH for that? I won’t do it again, because I didn’t think about them being hired to do a job and feeling like they can’t decline something like that even if they wanted to. I normally wouldn’t have even thought to ask, but he had been so friendly, and I know he said he had 4 daughters and was a “girl dad”.

I wouldn’t say it was inappropriate at all.

I recognize it was probably inappropriate and I won’t do that again, but I still don’t feel like I was really an AH, just an airhead. My best friend said that it was fine to ask him and that my husband was probably just jealous of having another man do something for me, which could be true but my best friend is always on my side so I don’t know.

I can’t imagine it did.

Do you think it bothered the electrician? He was so nice and I hate to think that I offended him. I don’t personally know any electricians like that, but my husband said they just want to do their job and not have to talk to “lonely housewives” which was a weird comment because I’m not lonely and I always stay out of their way. And I wasn’t the one who initiated the friendly small talk, but it did make me think that maybe it could have come off that way if that’s something they have to deal with regularly?

I wouldn’t worry about it.

Was I an AH or am I overthinking the whole thing?

The husband is being weird. This was a completely normal interaction. I can’t imagine the electrician cared.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, she did nothing wrong.

Exactly, the electrician still got paid.

I agree, the husband is being weird.

This commenter thinks it was a bizarre reaction.

Right, it took him 30 seconds.

What a weird thing to make a big deal about.

