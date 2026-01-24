She Decided To Do Her Friend A Favor, But She Made Her Instantly Regret It

The holidays are a magical time of year, but cultivating that magic takes work.

What would you do if your close friend acted extremely ungrateful for help you gave them with the holiday stress? One girl recently sought validation about a situation like this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

AITA for leaving the lights for letting her do the lights herself?

I was helping a friend put up new Christmas lights she had bought to replace the ones that had went out.

I’d never done it before but agreed to help them as I had owed them.

Still a steep favor to ask.

I go outside with a stepstool, and she just stands there on her phone, not instructing me on what to do in the slightest.

Thinking it can’t be that hard, I then plug them into the other lights on her roof and start using the staple gun to put them up.

Lights are deceptively not simple.

After a while, they complain about the way I did it, “not stretching it far enough” or “leaving a gap at the start” (where the plug is).

After a while of complaining, I silently undid what I had done to the lights and left her to do it herself as I couldn’t tell what exactly she wanted. AITA?

Seems like a rational enough response. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

One person pointed out the issue right away.

Others tried to see it another way.

Someone else criticized the friend in question.

Another person was skeptical.

Though someone provided some reassurance.

No comfort and joy for these friends this season.

