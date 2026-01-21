Family Is Renting A Six-Bedroom Vacation House For A Getaway, But They Expect One Person To Pay A Quarter Of The Costs Even Though They’re Only Taking A Single Room

Family vacations can be a great way to reconnect, but they can also expose some uncomfortable imbalances.

When one sibling was suddenly expected to pay the same share as families taking up multiple rooms, the math wasn’t adding up.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to go on a family trip if I have to pay 1/4 of the cost? Every year my family (parents, two sisters, and four nieces/nephews) go on a family getaway. We rent a house on a lake and take time to enjoy being together. This year my sister did the booking for a six-bedroom house.

There are quite a few people going on this trip.

One bedroom for me, one for my parents, one for my sister and her husband, another for my other sister and her husband, and two bedrooms for the kids. Each of my sisters has two kids. It is also important to note that the “kids” are all over 19, so they are also adults.

When they started talking about financing the trip, the math wasn’t mathing.

I just got the bill for my portion, and it is 1/4 of the total costs (I am single with no kids). I asked why and was told it was divided “by family.” I personally think it is unfair to charge me the same amount as a family of four. I suggested perhaps the cost should be divided by bedrooms used, but was shot down. AITA for saying I won’t go if I have to subsidize my sisters’ families’ portions?

If the choice is between resentment and staying home, choosing peace is the smarter move.

What did Reddit think?

This user agrees the current setup isn’t fair.

A much smaller split would be much more fair.

Maybe she should opt out of this family getaway altogether.

Her family is definitely trying to take advantage.

Wanting a fair arrangement shouldn’t make her the villain.

Setting strong boundaries is the only way to avoid being treated like the family ATM.

