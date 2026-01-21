Single Mom Works Hard To Give Her Young Son A Great Life, But When Her Best Friend Started Acting Weirdly Possessive Of Her Child, Alarm Bells Started Ringing

We all want to believe that kids these days are growing up in a safe world – and particularly that all those around us have our kids’ best interests at heart.

But sadly, that’s not always true.

Sure the media overblows the risk to children at times, but all parents have to accept that there are very real threats to their kids int he world, and protect them accordingly.

So alarm bells started ringing when the woman in this story tried to set a boundary with her friend, when it came to her child.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not giving my best friend the day she wanted with my son? I am a 29-year-old woman, and a single mom to a 4-year-old boy. My best friend (also 29 and female) is extremely attached to him and asks to take him places sometimes. I usually say yes as long as the day works for both of us! On Tuesday last week, she asked to spend time with him on Saturday (today). I agreed, as I have lots of work to do and a break would be nice! Following this, I made plans with my child on Friday, to take him to see a big Christmas tree.

But things didn’t go as smoothly as she’d hoped.

On Thursday night, my best friend reached out and I excitedly told her about the plans I made. To this she said “oh, well I wanted him on Friday.” We had already made plans for Saturday (I have screenshot proof), however I did invite her to come with us to the lights and confirmed she could still take him Saturday if she did want him! I thought I was being flexible. But she completely flipped the narrative and spent the entire day today accusing me of being “offended” simply because she wanted time with him and not me. I told her repeatedly I wasn’t offended at all, I loved that she wanted time with my child, and she could take him TODAY (Saturday). But she kept insisting I was angry, twisting my words, suggesting that I should’ve rearranged my schedule so she could have him yesterday instead since I had agreed she could take him.

And then, things got increasingly worse.

Then it got really weird. She kept repeating that she “wanted the kid, not me,” as if I should…what? Feel jealous? She said “your kid is much nicer, I never fight with him. I like him better than you.” HE’S 4? She resulted to an ultimatum of “Okay fine, I’ll never spend time with him again since that’s how you want it.” Again, I never even suggested that. I kept repeating she could have him today if she wanted time with him. The part that bothers me the most is how she kept talking about my son like he was an object she owned or was entitled to, and talking to me – his mother – like I’m some obstacle in her way instead of his parent. It felt like she was using my kid as a pawn or even a weapon to get a reaction out of me. And all of this was after I had ALREADY said she could have him today.

So she decided to take a stand.

Finally I set a boundary and said she won’t get access to my child by insulting me. She backpedaled, stating “it was a joke, why would I like him better than you? You’re just being absolutely ridiculous.” Was it wrong of me to not just switch days for her to be able to spend time with my baby? AITA?

This woman is putting her commitment to her son first by taking him to see the lights, instead of simply following the whims of her friend, and that is absolutely the right thing to do.

And after the weirdly objectifying and manipulative words from her friend throughout the event, it would be understandable if she didn’t want her friend to see the kid again at all.

The fact that she back pedalled so quickly is extremely telling.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person thought that she should take her friend’s odd behavior very seriously.

While others were concerned for all of their welfare.

And this Redditor urged her to cut all contact.

Sure this could be an overreaction to a strange situation, but the health and safety of the child is paramount here, and certainly more important than the friendship between the two women.

At the very least, this mom needs to get to the bottom of her friend’s controlling and manipulative behavior, before she feels comfortable leaving the child with her going forward.

Something’s not right, and caring for the child means ensuring he’s not put in a questionable position.

Something’s off here.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.