Sister Refused To Lend A Car To Her Younger Brother After He Ignored His Own Car Repairs, And It Forced Him To Run To Another Sibling To Bail Him Out

Some people love the idea of being adults right up until something actually requires taking responsibility.

So, what would you do if your younger brother ignored every warning about his car and then expected you to hand over your extra vehicle, like it was his backup plan all along?

Would you hand over the keys? Or would you put your foot down and tell him to take charge on his own?

In the following story, one sister finds herself in this situation and finally tells her brother no. Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for not helping my 18yo bro? I am 33 (f), and I have a 18 y/o brother who thinks he’s an adult until he has to do adult things. He’s known for 2 weeks that he’s needed to figure out why his car was losing coolant. He refused to listen to our parents and take it easy on the car until he took it to the shop. Today, he shows up at my house and asks if he can borrow my extra vehicle. I asked him why. He said his car is overheating.

She tried to give him some ideas.

I asked him why he hadn’t taken care of it. He blamed our sister, who’s 30 years old; it’s her car, and she was supposed to take it to get fixed. I asked him if he made the payments, he said yes, so I said Then it’s your car, your responsibility. He said that it’s her crap car. She needs to fix it. I asked him how long it had been like this, and he said a couple of days. I called him out and told him I knew it had been at least over a week. He still blamed our sister. I asked him why he didn’t have Dad look at it, and that turned into an argument.

Then, he told her the real problem.

Next, I said, “Okay, why not have Dad walk you through how to fix the car?” He said nope. Wont happen. He and our dad always get into arguments because he’s 18 and thinks he knows better than everyone. I told him he needs to figure it out, call the auto shop, and talk to them. He said No, why would I do that when I can work smarter, not harder, and call our sister. She’s the easy button.

Of course, their other sister helped him out of it.

So he then calls our sister, and she goes into mom mode with him. Then tells him to ask me if I will let him borrow my extra car. I tell them both no. He needs to grow up and start acting like an adult. She basically came to the rescue and is now gonna get it fixed for him, and he’s going to borrow our mom’s car to get to work. Basically, he, instead of figuring it out on his own, relied on our sister once again. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like they need to teach someone some responsibility.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this grown man-child.

