Sister Uses Her Child In Arguments With Her Boyfriend, But Things Finally Blew Up When She Tried To Drag Her Sibling Into The Drama

A woman thought she was doing her sister a favor by babysitting during arguments with her boyfriend…until she learned the kid wasn’t a childcare need but a relationship bargaining chip.

When she finally refused one night, her sister lied to both her and her boyfriend, then blamed her for “ruining everything.”

Now she’s wondering if setting a boundary makes her the villain.

AITAH for refusing to babysit after realizing my sister was using me as leverage in her relationship My sister has a child with her boyfriend. They argue often and she constantly uses her daughter as proof that she deserves more attention or sympathy. Whenever they fight she drops the child with me so she can leave and make her boyfriend chase her.

Yikes.

Last week she asked me to babysit again. I said I had work early the next day and could not. She immediately launched into a speech about how I never support her and how she is a struggling mother and I should be grateful I can help her.

Oh please.

Later I found out she had told her boyfriend I agreed to watch the child so she could go out with her friends. She had already made plans while lying about it to both of us. When her boyfriend found out the truth he confronted her and she told him I bailed at the last second. She tried to use me as the villain in their argument. I confronted her and she said I made everything worse by not cooperating.

Most readers felt the sister was exploiting both her child and her sibling, and pinning the fallout on anyone but herself.

Turns out the only thing this sister was babysitting was her sibling’s bad decisions.

