Starbucks Baristas Aren’t Happy About Having To Make The Company’s New Dubai Chocolate Matcha Drinks

I’ve always thought that being a barista would be a difficult job.

They gotta know their stuff AND they have to move fast…or else they’re gonna hear it from customers.

But it seems that the job of baristas at Starbucks is about to get a little bit tougher because of new menu items…and some of them took to TikTok to say that they’re not happy about it.

Some of the new and returning Starbucks drinks include the Pistachio Latte, the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew…and the dreaded Dubai Chocolate Matcha…

One TikTokker showed viewers a screenshot of the new menu items and he asked, “What is this? Oh my God.”

He added, “We’re gonna be so busy forever.”

In the video’s caption, the Starbucks worker said, “We are actually so cooked.”

Another Starbucks employee was clearly not happy with these developments and her video showed her flipping the bird to the camera.

The text overlay reads, “Quitting my job as a Starbucks barista ’cause I’m not making you a Dubai chocolate latte.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I’m already irritated by the future orders.”

And another barista’s sad face said it all.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Just found out about the Dubai chocolate launch. Are we serious?”

Well, she looks pretty upset about this…

If you order one of these drinks at Starbucks, the baristas might give you a hard time…just sayin’…

