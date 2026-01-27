January 27, 2026 at 12:15 pm

Supermarket Employee Said The Forks Are Strictly For Salad Bar Customers Only, So This Man Came Up With A Genius Idea To Get A Free Fork And Humble The Snooty Employee, Too

by Liberty Canlas

Man working in a fruit section of a store

Pexels/Reddit

Some employees take work too seriously.

This man was about to grab a fork from a supermarket salad bar when an employee stopped him. He was told, in a condescending way, that the forks are just for the salad bar. But he had a clever maneuver up his sleeve.

Read the full story below for more details.

Salad Bar Revenge

Just this morning, I was at a local supermarket and grabbed a fruit bowl for lunch, planning to eat it in my car. It was just pieces of fruit in a plastic container that was a single serving.

There were no forks there, so I went to the pay-by-the-weight salad bar to get one from there.

As I was reaching to take a fork from the rack, an employee standing at the salad bar asked me what I was doing.

I showed him the fruit bowl, but he told me in a very snooty voice that the forks were for salad bar use only.

This man got the free fork and the employee was left stunned.

When I explained that I was buying a product from the same store, he said something about not being able to simplify what he said to me so that I would be able understand it.

So, I followed the rules. I grabbed a styrofoam salad bar container, put one chickpea in it, and snatched a plastic wrapped fork before he could say anything.

He followed me to the cash register, probably thinking I was going to ditch the styrofoam container. When the cashier put it on the scale, nothing registered, and all I had to pay for was the fruit bowl.

As I was walking past him, I made eye contact and said, “Have a nice day, Sport.”

It’s a fork; the employee could’ve easily let that go.

Let’s read the comments from other people about this story.

Here’s an idea.

Screenshot 2026 01 05 at 11.58.22 PM Supermarket Employee Said The Forks Are Strictly For Salad Bar Customers Only, So This Man Came Up With A Genius Idea To Get A Free Fork And Humble The Snooty Employee, Too

This one is chiming in.

Screenshot 2026 01 05 at 11.58.48 PM Supermarket Employee Said The Forks Are Strictly For Salad Bar Customers Only, So This Man Came Up With A Genius Idea To Get A Free Fork And Humble The Snooty Employee, Too

A hilarious comment from this user.

Screenshot 2026 01 05 at 11.59.08 PM Supermarket Employee Said The Forks Are Strictly For Salad Bar Customers Only, So This Man Came Up With A Genius Idea To Get A Free Fork And Humble The Snooty Employee, Too

This person has something to say.

Screenshot 2026 01 05 at 11.59.34 PM Supermarket Employee Said The Forks Are Strictly For Salad Bar Customers Only, So This Man Came Up With A Genius Idea To Get A Free Fork And Humble The Snooty Employee, Too

And another humorous suggestion.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 12.00.20 AM Supermarket Employee Said The Forks Are Strictly For Salad Bar Customers Only, So This Man Came Up With A Genius Idea To Get A Free Fork And Humble The Snooty Employee, Too

Watch out for the fork police.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter