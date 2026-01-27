Supermarket Employee Said The Forks Are Strictly For Salad Bar Customers Only, So This Man Came Up With A Genius Idea To Get A Free Fork And Humble The Snooty Employee, Too

Some employees take work too seriously.

This man was about to grab a fork from a supermarket salad bar when an employee stopped him. He was told, in a condescending way, that the forks are just for the salad bar. But he had a clever maneuver up his sleeve.

Salad Bar Revenge Just this morning, I was at a local supermarket and grabbed a fruit bowl for lunch, planning to eat it in my car. It was just pieces of fruit in a plastic container that was a single serving. There were no forks there, so I went to the pay-by-the-weight salad bar to get one from there. As I was reaching to take a fork from the rack, an employee standing at the salad bar asked me what I was doing. I showed him the fruit bowl, but he told me in a very snooty voice that the forks were for salad bar use only.

This man got the free fork and the employee was left stunned.

When I explained that I was buying a product from the same store, he said something about not being able to simplify what he said to me so that I would be able understand it. So, I followed the rules. I grabbed a styrofoam salad bar container, put one chickpea in it, and snatched a plastic wrapped fork before he could say anything. He followed me to the cash register, probably thinking I was going to ditch the styrofoam container. When the cashier put it on the scale, nothing registered, and all I had to pay for was the fruit bowl. As I was walking past him, I made eye contact and said, “Have a nice day, Sport.”

It’s a fork; the employee could’ve easily let that go.

