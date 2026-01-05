Supervisor Reassures Cashier Not To Worry About A Rude Customer’s Comment, But The Cashier Laments The Downfall Of Politeness

Imagine working at a grocery store when a customer snaps at you and argues with you about something that is entirely out of your control. Would you let their words get to you, or would you brush them off?

In this story, one cashier is in this exact situation, and she really seems to let the rude customer get to her even though her supervisor encourages her not to worry about it.

Let’s read the whole story from the perspective of an onlooker, the person bagging the groceries.

“Is there no dignity in working at a grocery store anymore?” Recently, I picked up a part-time job bagging groceries at a local supermarket chain. A few nights ago, I was bagging for an elderly coworker (she’s about late 60s, early 70s) who was working the cash register. Customer comes up with his load. As my coworker finishes scanning everything, the customer presents her with a coupon. “Sorry,” my coworker says. She examines the coupon. “The coupon is expired, see here.” The customer’s brow furrowed. “What? You can’t take it still?”

Obviously not!

My coworker shrugged. “No, sorry.” The customer glared at her. “You are not sorry.” He grabs his groceries and leaves without another word. All the while, the front-end supervisor was watching all this from another lane. The coworker pauses and looks to him for some support.

The coworker said the oddest thing.

Taking off his glasses, the front-end supervisor says, “Hey, don’t worry about that. Work on the next customer, there’s a line forming up in your lane.” My coworker heaved, completely dejected. She mutters rhetorically, “Is there no dignity in working at a grocery store anymore?”

Was there ever dignity in working at a grocery store? I don’t mean that to sound insulting, but it’s just an odd thing to say something as if working at a grocery store is this high class, elitist type of career.

