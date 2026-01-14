Supervisor Signs A Hotel Guest Up For Their Loyalty Program, But When He Wants More Free Nights, The Police Kick Him Out

Imagine working at the front desk of a hotel and dealing with crazy and entitled guests.

Not from the front desk but from a supervisor at the loyal department. I had the worst guest today and the hotel finally put them on the DNR list. A story. I work for one of the larger hotel company as a supervisor for the loyalty program. I see a lot of crazy calls but this one takes the cake. This guy has been a long time stayer. Finally enrolled in The loyalty program. We can go back 30 days from enrolment date to add the points. Normally this isn’t an issue.

The guy is pretty entitled.

In comes Conner. Makes sure he knows his dad is a doctor and he’s in school to be a administrator? He’s super entitled. The hotel let us post his stays for points past the 30 days of enrolment, we even gave him some promo points he shouldn’t have been eligible for because the FD requested it. normally they need to register for the promo before booking and staying. The hotel asked us to post stays there member wasn’t eligible for. No big deal if they want us to post it we will.

The guy wanted even more free nights.

Next day he calls in again, after already having two comped nights. Now this guy is calling asking for more free nights. This guy starts saying the front desk is lying about giving him free nights (we can see it) anyways I’m on the phone with him, after multiple other supervisors told him he’s not getting another free night, this is 3 hours past check out. Knock on the door he yells back I’m talking to the loyalty department, I hear a voice because of course I’m on speaker.

He pushed too far.

It’s the police. He dropped the call right away. I wish I was a fly on the wall seeing him being told to leave. I hope this dude learned a lesson. The hotel and the loyalty reps all gave him stuff he wasn’t entitled for and it still wasn’t enough. Now he’s not welcome back

Points and free nights are great, but if you push too hard, you might end up getting kicked out like the guy in this story. That seems to be the lesson here.

When a hotel guest pushes too far, there are consequences.

