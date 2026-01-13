Supervisor Took A Call From An Angry Customer Who Demanded To Cancel His TV Service, So He Decided To Cancel It Himself Instead

Customer service workers hear all kinds of threats from angry callers.

This supervisor received a threat from an irate customer saying he would cancel his account.

So he decided to take him at his word and canceled the customer’s account for him.

The customer was shocked and speechless.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Customer threatened to cancel his service. So I did. Here’s a story about my time as a supervisor in a customer service call center for a pay TV company. This story is over 10 years old, but I remember it very well. I took a supervisor call for an angry man who wanted a service call sooner than I could get one out. We went back and forth, and in the end, he was not happy with it and threatened to cancel his service.

This man called the cancellation department and learned that he could directly cancel customer accounts.

Back then, we had to call the cancellation department first and tell them what was up before sending it over. So, I call the department and explain the situation. The rep points out that, as a supervisor, I can cancel accounts. I did not know that, so the rep shows me how to do it. So I do it. All with the customer waiting on hold.

So he did and informed the customer that his account had been cancelled.

I let the cancellation rep go, and then I go back to the customer. I tell him, “Thank you for holding. I have your account cancelled. Is there anything else I can help you with?” This guy fully expected to be transferred so that the cancellation rep could beg him and give him whatever he wanted. Instead, all he can do is say, “What? We… well… ok. Thanks.” We then end the call.

He later learned that the customer reinstated his account.

I look over his account a couple of hours later. Apparetly,hHe had called back, reinstated, and also took the service call I offered. On a side note, it turns out that the rep was confused and didn’t realize I was a tech department supervisor. So the note about supervisors being able to cancel accounts did not apply to me.

If you’re gonna make a threat, make sure you’re ready for the result.

