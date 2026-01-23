Tech Savvy Kid Tried Updating His Aunt’s PC, But Quickly Found Out That The PC Had Gone Into Auto Update

Need an upgrade? Don’t worry the machine will do it itself!

Replacing a ~15 year old PC. The last time I used my aunt’s PC it had Windows 8 on it and it clearly needed some maintenance. I bought her a newer PC at Christmas (an ex office PC with a 7th gen i5 and 8GB RAM).

I installed a new SSD, CMOS battery and Windows 11 on it which went smoothly. Due to a few scheduling conflicts though I didn’t visit until this week. Her PC had been updated to Windows 10 which refreshed the PC quite a bit and it was a lot smoother and I almost felt guilty removing it as it has clearly gone from painful to use to slow but manageable.

It’s still a big upgrade from a 1st gen i3 with a HDD top a 7th gen i5 with an SSD though. Anyway I set about finding where cables went and realized the PC has cables plugged into it that went nowhere and the mains sockets also had things plugged in that went nowhere. We managed to remove an 4 way extension lead and just use the wall sockets too. Her monitor was better than I recalled and while the new one is slightly larger and slightly clearer the difference is negligible but she was happy to have a new one.

I transferred over her data we found some video transfers she did in 2012 too which we watched. She was still using Office 2003 for her daily correspondence (she is in her 70s but she has her own business). I was surprised to see Windows 11 took it and it installed with no fuss or issues. She uses Picasa for photo editing and restoration and that went on fine even though it’s been defunct for about 5 years and even the software for her capture card (which was surprisingly good, as I’m sure you’re aware there are a lot of crap USB capture devices around).

In short it was a breeze to install Windows 11 on an older PC and transfer software that’s over 20 years old to it that Windows Update will happily update and manage. She’s got more floor space under the desk, more desk space and she will be transferring more tapes over soon. Sorry it’s not funny but we had a laugh realizing that a lot of the cabling mess under the desk was unnecessary.

