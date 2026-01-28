Teen Gave His Mom Back A Jean Jacket He Didn’t Like After She Told Him To Return It, But When He Did, She Accused Him Of Being Ungrateful And Threatened To Stop Buying Him Clothes Altogether

Being asked for honesty doesn’t always mean it’s safe to tell the truth.

Imagine your mother confronted you about a piece of clothing she had bought that you never wear. What would you tell her?

Would you apologize and act as if you forgot about it? Or would you be honest and let her know that it’s not your style?

In the following story, a young boy finds himself in this situation and tells his mother the truth.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for giving my mom back clothes that I didn’t like? A few months back, my mom asked me if I wanted some clothes, and she showed me a jean jacket. Now, in the past, the last time I told her I didn’t like some clothes she bought me, she snapped and went on a whole rant about how I’m ungrateful and undeserving of anything. So, I told her yes. Since then, 2 or 3 months have passed, and I haven’t worn the jacket since she bought it.

His mom confronted him about the jacket.

So, today, I’m coming out of the bathroom, and she says, “If you’re not going to wear that jean jacket, give it to me. I’m going to return it.” So, I brought it back to her, and she said, “You’re not going to wear this?” I said, “No, I have nothing to wear it with.”

Now, his mom is really upset.

So I go and give it back to her. Then she goes on another rant about how she won’t buy me any new clothes for a long time and how she won’t keep wasting her money on stuff I don’t like, but I’m only 13M. When I woke up this morning to hear my mom talking to my grandma about the stuff she bought me for Christmas, and how I’m not going to get it. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she’s frustrated, but he’s just a kid.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about his situation.

This reader understands that different people have different styles.

Here’s a good point.

Yet another person who thinks he should shop with his mom.

This is good advice.

Honesty is the best policy.

His mom is probably upset that she wasted money, but if he tells the truth, it won’t happen again.

