Teen Wanted To Be Known For Herself Instead Of Her Famous Sibling, But Her Situationship Blew Up Over Her Keeping The Secret

Society is filled with stories of celebrity, but rarely we get to hear from the perspective of the people related to them.

One teen felt constantly overshadowed by her brother who was a professional athlete. So when she decided to keep the secret under wraps with her new situationship, his angry reaction to learning the truth made her second-guess everything.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not telling someone that my sibling is a professional athlete? I (17ish, F) have a sibling who is a professional athlete — which is something I don’t tell people often, to keep my privacy.

In general, she doesn’t like to advertise this to the outside world.

We have different last names, so people don’t always realize that I’m that person’s sibling. I prefer to be discreet about it. It’s come up a few times at school thanks to silly people, but it’s never been an issue. A lot of people know, but a lot don’t.

She especially likes to keep it under wraps in romantic settings.

Recently, I got into a situationship with someone. I didn’t mention my sibling; I wanted them to get to know me first without that aspect of everything.

Now her situationship is making a big scene over it.

Things were going well, until that someone found out. They’re now upset that I didn’t tell them and said that I should have been honest from the beginning. AITA for not telling someone my sibling is a professional athlete?

Sounds like this teen had good reasons for keeping it under wraps.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter agrees that name dropping on the first date isn’t good practice.

Sometimes being humble pays off.

This situationship’s response was kind of a red flag.

This commenter seems to know exactly where this teen is coming from.

At the end of the day, she wanted to be known for who she is, not who she’s related to.

She deserves someone who sees her first and the fame second.

