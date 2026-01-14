Teenage Boy Doesn’t Think Of His Half Siblings As Siblings, So His Mom Thinks He Should Spend Even More Time With Them

Imagine growing up with your dad and your younger sister after you mom literally walks out of your lives. Would you ever be able to forgive her and think of her as family again?

AITAH for saying my full sister is my only sibling when I technically have half siblings? Me (16) and my sister (14) live with our dad. We see our mom once a month for her weekend of visitation. She left dad when my sister was like a month old. Her and dad divorced and once we got older (2 and 4) she started to see us again but it was always once a month. The only thing that changed was she started visitation coming to see us and then it was us going to her house.

I never felt close to mom and never really wanted to go to her house. But even now that I’m 16 a judge has said I need to keep going until I’m 18 and he ruled the same way about my sister. He said it’s already way less than kids should get with a biological parent but since it’s always been this he wasn’t going to change it once we were older. So I still see mom once a month.

She remarried when I was 10 and she’s popped out three more babies. I never saw those babies as my real family or siblings. We came from the same mother but I don’t even consider her my family or my real parent. She’s someone who chose to walk away and come back and see us hardly ever.

A few weeks ago my mom decided to visit for my sister’s birthday and she wanted to meet our friends and stuff. She must have asked or someone must have said something because she asked us why we said we only had one sibling when clearly we both have four siblings. I told her my sister is the one who counts, not her other kids. My sister said she felt the same way.

Mom got mad at dad for not insisting we acknowledge her other kids. She told us she wanted us to make more of an effort with them and start spending more time at her place. I told her I don’t even wanna be there once a month and I’m not going to spend time with kids I don’t want to see or spend time with. She told me they’re my siblings and with the way I’m talking I need to spend time with them. She said if they heard me say only my sister counted they would be so hurt. I asked her why she thought I cared about that and I said if she wants to avoid that hurt to stop making me go to her house. Then her kids can forget about me.

Dad had to make mom leave she was getting so mad and loud. And she kept being like “this is not okay, this is a disgusting mindset”. My dad tried to keep it from us but mom has been giving him such a hard time since she visited. I heard her on the phone tell him that she never expected her son to talk to her like I did. I don’t know why she expected any different. To me it makes sense because those kids are hardly a part of my life and when I’m 18 they won’t be a part of it at all. But maybe that’s something a jerk would say and do so why not ask online, right? AITAH?

