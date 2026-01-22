Teenage Boy Is Expected To Raise His Siblings, But Now That A New Baby Is Almost Here, He’s Standing Up For Himself

Imagine being a teenage with nine siblings. If you were expected to raise these siblings pretty much on your own, would you do it, or would you stand up to your parents and refuse?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this exact situation, and he does not want to parent his siblings. Yet, his dad seems to think he has a bad attitude.

Let’s read all the details.

Aitah for not wanting to raise my dads kid? Me (18M) and my dad (38M) have recently been fighting a lot more because my stepmom(30-ishF) is pregnant with our families 10th kid(including me) Since the age of 6 to early 7, (so about 11-12 years) I’ve been raising my siblings. Two sisters, and two brothers. From the age of 12, to 2. The newest addition to our already too big family is due 6 days after my 19th birthday, and I’m expected to be taking care of the infant.

He finally stood up for himself.

I, today, had just told him I’m done with his arrogance, and done with babysitting his children. If he wants so many kids, he needs to take care of them himself instead of putting the responsibility on me, a young adult who’s barely even able to take care of himself while also taking care of my dog, who I’m actively training as my MEDICAL ALERT service dog. All of the stress of kids being put into my care has been making my condition worse, as I have psychogenic seizures, also known as non-epileptic seizures induced by stress. I also have fainting spells, as well as Vasovagal syncope that is bad enough to hinder my quality of life.

His dad called him “disrespectful.”

After telling him that I was done, he told me that I was being disrespectful and that they are my siblings, which I’m aware of. I’m just not fit mentally nor physically to be able to take care of a child let alone 3 that are under the age of 6 still. He has been yelling at me as well to look after them while also trying to pick up our entire yard, though it’s under an acre, it’s still a lot of land to clean by myself while still watching kids. My 12 year old sister, Mianna, is very good at helping me around without being told; but she still needs a bit of looking after, since she’s still not a teenager. AITAH for not wanting to raise my dads children anymore?

He’s 18. He should move out. He’s not a built in babysitter.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is textbook parentification.

I hope he can find somewhere else to stay too.

These are all really good suggestions.

He needs to get out of his dad’s house.

