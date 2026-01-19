Teenage Girl Invites Everyone To Her Birthday Party Except For One Rowdy Friend, And Now She’s Upset That She’ll Miss The Big Day

If you were planning your birthday party, you’d probably want to invite all of your friends.

If you had a bad experience with one of your friends at a previous birthday party, would you invite them anyway or keep them off the guest list?

In this story, one teenage girl decides to invite everyone in her friend group to her birthday party except for one friend. She had good reasons for not inviting this friend, but that doesn’t make her friend feel better about being excluded.

AITA for not inviting a friend to my birthday party? Recently, I (18F) had my birthday party at a booked venue and I had most of my friends there, expect for one. I have this friend group which includes the one person I didn’t invite. Everyone in the friend group also agreed lightly that I shouldn’t invite her to my birthday party. So I lied and said I wasn’t doing any parties or big celebration on my birthday.

Now the reason I was reluctant to invite her, although I’ve been friends with her for almost 5 years now, was because on my previous birthday parties, she would always make a mess everywhere and she would try to dip my head into my own cake, which I very much disliked and found it disgusting and immature. She keeps commenting about how I’m such a boring person and that I can’t take a joke or have fun. It is MY own birthday party and she has no right in deciding how it should end but she always wants things to go her way.

After a few days, she found out I had a birthday party and lied to her as well as not inviting her. She was furious and started texting me, calling me saying how I’m such a horrible and fake friend even after being friends for this long. She said I’m excluding her and that how I invited the whole friend group, and they knew and didn’t tell her about it was quote on quote ‘evil’. I tried explaining to her why I didn’t invite her because her presence would just ruin my special day.

And she says that it wasn’t that serious and I’ll live. She also adds on that I could’ve told her about how I didn’t like it so she would ‘stop doing it.’ But I’ve BEEN telling her and she just brushes it off all the time. AITA for not inviting her to my birthday party and is it really a horrible thing to do to her as a friend?

