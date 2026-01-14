Teenager Agreed To Shovel Her Neighbor’s Driveway For $20, But A Broken Promise Sent The Snow Right Back Where It Started

A good deed is supposed to warm the soul, not raise red flags.

But when an 18-year-old agreed to shovel a neighbor’s driveway for cash, a creepy request and a withheld payment turned a friendly favor into a cold lesson about boundaries.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for shoveling snow into my neighbor’s driveway? I, 18F, just recently started taking up more chores around my house since I’m going off to college soon. My mom has arthritis, so I decided I would go outside to shovel our driveway and sidewalks so that she wouldn’t have to do it.

Soon, one of her neighbors took notice.

After spending hours in the cold, I got an offer from my neighbor to shovel his driveway for $20. I agreed and started shoveling after taking a quick break in my house to warm up and relax my muscles, which have been sore for weeks.

That’s when things got a little creepy.

When I was done shoveling my neighbor’s driveway, he invited me into his house. I declined immediately because I barely even knew him, and I sure as heck didn’t trust him enough, especially since I had left my phone in my house.

But her refusal sparked a standoff.

When I declined, he decided that he wasn’t going to pay me the $20 he promised. So, I decided to push the snow back into his driveway. AITAH?

This shoveler was right to be suspicious of this shady neighbor.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Other people definitely need to take note of this behavior.

This neighbor may end up being more than just dishonest.

It’s commendable that this shoveler knew exactly what to do.

You don’t get to change the terms after the work is done.

No $20 = no clean driveway!

