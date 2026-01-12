Teenager Opened Her 16th Birthday Gifts, But Her Mom Got Upset That She Wasn’t Excited About Her Waxing Kit Gift

Birthdays should be fun, not stressful.

This teenage girl was celebrating her 16th birthday, but her family seemed to ruin it.

Her mom expects her to be over-the-top excited with her gift.

But when she opened it, her reaction ended up in drama and tears.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for not acting excited enough when opening my birthday gifts? Today was my (16F) birthday. And I get stressed out opening gifts in front of my family. I’m not able to perform the level of excitement they expect. It’s a huge problem every year. They want me to jump up and down and cry.

This teenage girl’s parents wouldn’t get along during her birthday.

My reactions are not extreme enough for them. My mom especially will always film the birthday videos to post on Facebook. She gets mad when everyone doesn’t sing happy birthday perfectly in sync. This causes screaming arguments with my dad.

Her mom wanted everyone to sing again, so her dad got mad and stormed off.

So that happened. And my dad was angry that she kept making everyone re-sing it over and over again. The candles melted all over the cake. Then, he stormed off before I opened my presents.

She was curious about her mom’s gift to her.

I opened the gift from my mom, which was a waxing kit for waxing your legs. I don’t even shave my legs, so I was like, “Oh! This is such an interesting gift! How did you come up with this?” She was filming my reaction to post on Facebook. I didn’t get excited enough, so she got mad and was like, “What, you don’t like it? I’ll just take it back then?” I was like, “No, I’m just wondering what made you decide to get this.”

But her mom didn’t take it well and started crying.

She then turned off the camera and was crying dramatically. She was saying to herself, “How did I raise a daughter like this?” This kind of always happens. I asked why she always has to cry and ruin it every year. She said, “I guess I’m just the worst mom ever then,” and walked away.

Best birthday ever… not!

