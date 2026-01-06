Teenager Wanted To Stay In Her Bedroom And Keep Her Privacy, But Her Sister Wanted To Share The Room With Her Boyfriend

Living arrangements can get messy when families squeeze into small spaces.

This teenage girl was initially sharing a bedroom with her older sister.

But, all of a sudden, she was told she’d have to share her bedroom with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend.

Now they’re stuck in an argument, even if their mom was offering compromises that no one wants to accept.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH For telling my sister I won’t share a Bedroom with her and her BF I (17F) live with my mom and my older sister (19F). We live in a two-bedroom apartment and, therefore, my sister and I share a bedroom. My sister has been dating her boyfriend (19M) for almost a year. I genuinely like him and have no issue with him. He is nice to me and my mom, and treats my sister very well.

This teenage girl’s older sister asked their mom if her boyfriend could move in with them.

My sister asked my mom about a month ago if her boyfriend could move in with us. He lives in a different state and would be moving here to escape his toxic family. He would also be moving for college. My mom agreed as long as, between the two of them, they pay a certain amount each month for rent.

They initially agreed that the older sister and her boyfriend would stay in the living room.

This is where the problems start to happen. My sister at first agreed to move into the living room with her boyfriend. They would get dividers and get half of the large living room. I agreed, as it’s extremely uncomfortable for me, a 17-year-old, to have to share a room with my sister and her boyfriend. I also feel like I shouldn’t have to give up my living space for something I didn’t even get to have a say on.

Her sister changed her mind and suggested that all three of them would share the bedroom.

But after deciding he was moving here, my sister changed her mind. She said it will be okay if we share a room. I said I don’t feel comfortable. We argued about it, and she won’t budge. My mom has offered solutions such as my sister moving her bedroom into the living room.

Despite her disagreement, her sister wouldn’t budge.

She said this would work as long as my sister and her boyfriend pay for the things she would need to set up her living space in the living room. It would be $400 worth of transportable closets and dividers. My sister argued that this wasn’t fair because they are already paying about $250 a month for rent each. Anyways, my sister is not budging on leaving the room and neither am I.

Now, she’s wondering if she was just being a brat.

I get that she’s paying rent, so they kind of have a right to the room. But I feel like I also have a right to the room as a minor who doesn’t really have a say in my living situation. In comparison, they could easily move out. So AITA for wanting my room or am I being a brat?

