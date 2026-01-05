Her Roommate Invited Three Relatives To Stay For Weeks Without Asking, So She Stopped Speaking To Her And Claimed She Was Being Hurtful

Sometimes, your roommate will surprise you in ways you’d never imagine.

AITA – flatmate won’t speak to me after I pushed back on her having three family members stay at our flat for two weeks So my flatmate made plans with her family, without even mentioning it to me first. The plans are for three of them to stay at our two-bedroom flat with us for two weeks in January. I work from home three days a week, and my workspace is in our living room, where she said her family would be sleeping while they are here.

The concerns I raised were that I was concerned about where they would be keeping all their things, and that I would need access to the living room three days a week, starting at 9 am, which is when I start work.

The flatmate was very upset at the thought.

I also said I was concerned about the level of mess with three extra people staying in our flat. She said she was ‘wildly hurt’ that I would assume her family would leave a mess, but that it was fine and she would “let her family know that they are not welcome at the flat.” I offered an alternative of me going to stay elsewhere for two weeks if she would pay half my rent and bills for that month, as I wouldn’t be utilising that rent or bills for the time I wasn’t there.

Now, she’s claiming it’s unfair.

I mentioned that it might be cheaper than getting alternative accommodation for her and her family for two weeks, to which she said she didn’t think it was fair that I expected her to pay more when I would be working from home three days a week. I don’t think it’s fair that she’s expecting me to contribute to paying for her three family members using our hot water and electricity for two weeks (I’m in Scotland, and utilities are not cheap here). Anyways, she hasn’t spoken to me in almost a week now, have I been totally out of line with this/my concerns? AITA?

This reader thinks her roommate was rude.

For this person, two weeks is too long.

According to this comment, her offer was very nice.

This person may be onto something.

That’s her right!

As a roommate, you should always run plans by the other person, especially when it involves people staying for an extended time.

