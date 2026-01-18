The “I Woke Up In A Bugatti” Trend Has All Kinds Of Couples Posting Videos On TikTok

Have you heard the song “Bugatti” by Ace Hood?

Part of the tune’s lyrics say, “I woke up in a new Bugatti” and they inspired a whole new social media trend.

Folks on TikTok sing the song and pretend they’re sitting in a Bugatti and, BAM, someone pulls them offscreen.

A TikTokker named Ashley zoomed away in her video…but her partner’s trip turned out to be a bit slower…

Another couple named Andrea and Caleb gave it a shot…

And it looks like the fellas just don’t know how to keep up in this trend…

A woman named Christabel and her partner both took off in their new Bugattis in quick fashion.

And some celebs even got in on the action!

Hollywood stars Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon gave it a shot.

In the video’s caption, Sedgwick wrote, “Told Kevin I had a surprise for his birthday. Don’t think this is what he had in mind.”

Take a look!

@kyrasedgwickofficial Told Kevin I had a surprise for his birthday…don’t think this is what he had in mind 🚗 😂 Happy Birthday @Kevin Bacon, thanks for being my forever partner in crime! ♬ original sound – Cadel and Mia

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny image.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This viral trend is a whole lot of fun!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.