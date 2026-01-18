January 18, 2026 at 2:55 pm

The “I Woke Up In A Bugatti” Trend Has All Kinds Of Couples Posting Videos On TikTok

by Matthew Gilligan

people doing the bugatti trend

TikTok/@ashleywar4/@calebnandrea/@kyrasedgwickofficial

Have you heard the song “Bugatti” by Ace Hood?

Part of the tune’s lyrics say, “I woke up in a new Bugatti” and they inspired a whole new social media trend.

Folks on TikTok sing the song and pretend they’re sitting in a Bugatti and, BAM, someone pulls them offscreen.

A TikTokker named Ashley zoomed away in her video…but her partner’s trip turned out to be a bit slower…

@ashleywar4

We so fast 🏎️ 💨 #fyp #foryoupage #bugatti #wefast #flying #driving @The_NomadRanger

♬ original sound – Cadel and Mia

Another couple named Andrea and Caleb gave it a shot…

And it looks like the fellas just don’t know how to keep up in this trend…

@calebnandrea

He was moving so slow 😭 #fyp #couplescomedy #couplescontent #iwokeupinanewbugatti #relationships #calebnandrea

♬ original sound – Cadel and Mia

A woman named Christabel and her partner both took off in their new Bugattis in quick fashion.

@im_christabel

We both woke up in a new Bugatti 😂@Wonderful Fak #fyp #trendingvideo #couple

♬ original sound – Cadel and Mia

And some celebs even got in on the action!

Hollywood stars Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon gave it a shot.

In the video’s caption, Sedgwick wrote, “Told Kevin I had a surprise for his birthday. Don’t think this is what he had in mind.”

Take a look!

@kyrasedgwickofficial

Told Kevin I had a surprise for his birthday…don’t think this is what he had in mind 🚗 😂 Happy Birthday @Kevin Bacon, thanks for being my forever partner in crime!

♬ original sound – Cadel and Mia

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person shared a funny image.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.44.13 PM The I Woke Up In A Bugatti Trend Has All Kinds Of Couples Posting Videos On TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.44.25 PM The I Woke Up In A Bugatti Trend Has All Kinds Of Couples Posting Videos On TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.44.46 PM The I Woke Up In A Bugatti Trend Has All Kinds Of Couples Posting Videos On TikTok

This viral trend is a whole lot of fun!

