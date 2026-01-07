‘The way that they push.’ – Addison Rae Fan Went To A Concert Recently And The GA Pit Was Out Of Control

Going to see your favorite band in concert is a ton of fun, but sometimes the crowd can ruin the whole experience.

One TikToker went to see Addison Rae, and she hated the way others were behaving, so she made a video to talk about it.

Her video began with her saying, “I went to the Addison Rae concert in Boston last night, and she was fantastic, she was amazing, whatever, but if you are over the age of 21 and you were thinking of maybe going, especially if you are short, I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t waste your money.”

That is unfortunate, let’s see what went wrong.

She goes on to explain, “The pit is absolutely packed to the brim with people with X’s on their hands, and you would think that not a single one of them has been to a GA concert before, the way that they push and elbow you in the head.”

I’m quite a bit older than her, but that was very common when I was young and went to general admission concerts. Half the fun was crowding in with everyone, jumping around, and jostling for position.

Then she said, “And if your friend goes to get a drink, they will take your spot.”

Wait…What? In a general admission concert, the ‘floor’ section is just open for everyone. There is no assigned spot, so if someone leaves for a drink, they give up their spot, and they can try to get it back. Unless GA doesn’t mean the same as it used to.

She goes on to say, “I’m 26, I’m not that old, but I felt geriatric the way every time a song would end and a new song would start, every single phone in the audience came up. It’s like I was watching the concert through a phone in front of me. I wasn’t able to see other than that.”

Ok, I get why that can be annoying. But I also know that most people like to get some pictures or video of their favorite artists, so it kind of is what it is.

If you don’t want people taking your spot, buy a reserved seat.

Watch the video for yourself to see what you think.

The people in the comments seem to agree with her.

This commenter wants concerts to be 21+.

The phones drive this person nuts.

Move your feet, lose your seat (or in this case, your spot).

Concert etiquette must have changed since I was young.

