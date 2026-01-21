Corrupt Boss Is Trying To Trick The Entire Staff About Their Wages, But They’re Keeping All The Receipts To Fight Them On It

Having to fight for basic respect at work shouldn’t be the norm, but recent trends are proving otherwise.

How would you handle your boss gaslighting you about your own salary? One person recently shared their boss’s shady dealings to the Reddit community.

Here’s what went down.

Minimum wage and an unwilling boss.

I work for a small-ish pet food company.

My boss made this HUGE deal about me getting the biggest raise out of anyone in the company last year.

Well, that’s nice of them.

The thing is, it wasn’t a raise at all.

It was a pay cut.

I made less and worked more.

Yeah, that’s not quite what a “raise” is.

Earlier this month, I sent my boss the new minimum wage and minimum salary for OT exempt workers.

According to the new state law, I should be getting a 20k a year increase.

I’m sure the boss loved that.

My boss has conveniently ignored that email.

We have 7 days left in this year and there has been zero mention of anyone’s pay for 2026.

We didn’t get any sort of holiday gift or bonus.

Disappointing, but not surprising.

Just a ridiculous email thanking the staff for all of our hard work and LOYALTY.

I plan on bringing this to his attention one more time before Jan 1.

I want to stick to email so I can keep records/documentation.

That’s a smart tactic.

But if he just keeps ignoring me?

The last thing I want to do is report him to the state.

But it sounds like that’s the first thing that should happen.

But if that’s what it comes down to?

I’ll do it.

Why in the world am I fighting my employer so hard for MINIMUM WAGE.

Stories like these are certainly a sign of the times. Let’s see what sage advice Reddit had to offer.

Minimum wage shouldn’t mean bare minimum treatment.

