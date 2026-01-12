‘There’s no haggling. You walk in, and it’s a set price.’ – A Customer Said Buying His Car Through Costco Was A Great Idea, But Not Everybody Thinks It’s A Good Idea

Did you know about this?

I’m talking about people being able to buy cars through the Costco Auto Program.

A lot of folks probably aren’t aware of the program, but a TikTokker named Vince had nothing but good things to say about it in a viral video.

Vince told viewers, “Buying a car is just never an easy process. Dealerships suck, and you lose an entire day haggling over an imaginary price.”

He continued, “Long story short, the salesperson tells us that the price provided by Costco is outside of her control and the dealerships.”

Vince then said, “They inflated that price and gave a huge discount to make you feel good. So the MSRP of this car normally is around 38, 39. If you paid 36,000, it means you got 1,000, 2,000 or 3,000 off. Somewhere in that ballpark.”

Vince continued, “The best part of buying a car through Costco is that there’s no haggling. You walk in, and it’s a set price.”

He added, “I’m never buying a car without Costco again. If you’re in the market for a car, new or used, I can’t recommend Costco enough. It took a really stressful experience and made it a very simple, super easy one.”

In the video’s caption, Vince wrote, “Costco Auto Program is a game changer.”

Check out the video.

But not everyone was impressed with what Vince had to say…

A car expert named Tomislav posted a video and told viewers, “I’m calling this program a scam now.”

He added, “I’m not saying that every dealership that uses the program is gonna be bad and try to screw you over, what I’m saying is, you can’t just go in expecting Costco’s got your back.”

