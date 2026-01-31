They Mastered The Art Of Efficiency At Work, But It Still Wasn’t Good Enough For Their Bosses

Some workplaces become so obsessed with their branding, that they forget their purpose.

What would you do if your bosses punished you for doing your job too well? One person recently voiced their frustrations about this on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Manager wrote me up for not engaging enough with customers. I was literally just doing my job efficiently

I work retail and apparently being fast and competent isn’t enough anymore.

Got pulled into the office yesterday because a district manager visited and said I wasn’t “creating connections” with customers.

I greet people, answer questions, ring them up quickly, thank them.

Isn’t that the entirety of the job description?

What else do they want?

Turns out they expect me to make small talk and ask about their day with every single person.

Even when there’s a line.

That would be infuriating for both the customer and the cashier.

My manager said I need to “slow down and be more personable” or I’m getting written up again.

So now I’m supposed to chat people up while others are waiting?

That makes no sense.

No, it certainly doesn’t.

I’m not a therapist.

I’m a cashier making $13 an hour.

If someone wants to talk I’m friendly, but I’m not forcing conversations on people who just want to buy their stuff and leave.

Which is what most customers do want.

Starting to think efficiency is somehow a bad thing now.

They want us to perform this fake friendly act instead of just being respectful and doing the actual job well.

The concept of company culture is in fact, seeming to ruin many companies. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this.

One person pointed out the inevitable hypocrisy.



Another empathized with the original poster.



Some shared their opinions on management.



Others just got cynical.



And someone stated their preferences, plain and simply.



A job can’t just be a job to some people…

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.