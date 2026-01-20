Job Seeker Is Constantly Applying For Jobs They’re Overqualified And Underqualified For, But They Just Can’t Find The Right Fit

Job searching in the current market is enough to drive any sane person crazy.

What would you do if the feedback you kept receiving was contradictory at best? One person recently vented their frustration about this on Reddit.

Here are the details.

Rejected for being “overqualified”… and also “not experienced enough”.

I don’t even know what companies want anymore.

Applied for a role I actually slowed down for.

That’s never a good feeling.

Read the JD properly, tailored my resume, interview went fine.

Rejection email came. Nothing new.

The cold template rejection emails can be brutal.

I asked for feedback and honestly didn’t expect a reply, but they said I was “slightly overqualified for the role.”

Okay.

Post-rejection feedback is so rarely helpful.

Next sentence said I was also missing hands-on experience in some areas.

So… what exactly was I supposed to be?

Being direct isn’t part of the corporate lexicon.

The job post talked about clear expectations, strong ownership, growth mindset.

But the feedback just felt like they needed a reason.

I’m not angry. Just tired.

Fair enough.

Anyone else feel like the goalposts keep moving?

This sort of feeling is becoming all the more common in the current job market. Let’s see if Reddit offered any wisdom.

They have the will to work, they just need the way.

