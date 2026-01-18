This Creator Has A Refreshingly Kind Take On New Years Gym Goers. – ‘If you’re new, relax. We all started here.’

Let’s face it: there are some people who regularly go to gyms who aren’t the friendliest people in the world.

And, on top of that, some new gym goers can be rightfully intimidated when they try to get in shape.

A content creator who goes by the name of Tank Sinatra posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “A message to January 1st gym goers.”

Tank said that even if people are giving the gym a shot after the new year and they might not be there in two weeks, they are welcome.

He continued, “If you’re not here in two weeks, it’s fine. It’s two weeks more than you would have worked out had you not decided to make a New Year’s resolution, right?”

Tank added, “And for those of you who think you run the gym, you’re gatekeeping a building full of metal. What do you care? You don’t own the squat rack, dude.”

He then said, “Were you born in a gym? Were you born with dumbbells in your hand? No, probably not. Which means you walked into a gym for the first time, and if anybody made you feel bad for being a beginner, I apologize. But if they didn’t, what’s your excuse?”

Tank continued, “So if you’re new, relax. We all started here because we hate ourselves a little bit. A New Year’s resolution is just a decision with better branding. So if you’re new, just know that the gym is not for people who are already in shape. It’s for people trying get in shape and trying to better themselves.”

He added, “And do not let anybody ever tell you any different.”

In the caption, Tank wrote, “Come one, come all. If you have any questions, just ask. We were all beginners at some point.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

This is how all regular gym goers should act toward others!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁