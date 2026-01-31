January 31, 2026 at 10:48 am

‘This is my hostel dream!’ – A Traveler Got A Nice Surprise When She Booked A Bunkbed In A Hostel In Budapest And Got This Instead

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever stayed in a dorm room-style hostel in Europe, you’ve probably experienced sleeping in the same room as a bunch of strangers.

But, when you’re young and on a tight budget, you don’t really care all that much about where you lay your head at night when you’re on a big adventure!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unexpected surprise she got when she booked a bed in a hostel in Budapest, Hungary.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When you book the hostel expecting to be in a bunk bed and this happens.”

The video shows bunk beds in a room and then the camera panned to another room with a single bed with a window that overlooked a courtyard.

The TikTokker was clearly happy with this upgrade and she wrote in the video’s caption that it was “a blessing.”

Check out the video to see her view from her “special” bed.

SUCH A BLESSING THOUGH FRRL – thx Budapest hahah #solofemaletraveler #hostellife #solotravelwoman #budapest #hostelvibes

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker was all about it!

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

It’s not every day that you luck out when you get a private spot in a hostel!

