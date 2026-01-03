‘This was not a skit.’ – A Mom Ordered A Self-Driving Waymo For Her Daughter, But Found A Man In The Vehicle’s Trunk

What is going on with self-driving cars these days?

A woman named Lucky posted a video on TikTok and let’s just say that it was quite alarming: she ordered a self-driving Waymo ride for her daughter and there was a man in the trunk of the vehicle!

Viewers can see a man’s arms and head poking out from behind the rear seats in the Waymo car and Lucky asked him, “Why the **** are you in the trunk?”

The man replied, “This **** won’t let me out.”

Lucky asked again, “Why are you in it?”

The man said, “They put me in here.”

Lucky asked the man for more clarification and he responded by saying that “the people” had shoved him into the trunk of the Waymo car.

In the video’s caption, Lucky wrote, “I ordered a Waymo for my daughter and a random was in the trunk.”

Check out the video.

Lucky posted a follow-up video and the text overlay reads, “This was not a skit.”

Police were now on the scene and had detained the stranger from the trunk.

An article in the Los Angeles Times said that the man had jumped into the trunk when it was left open by a previous Waymo customer.

Yikes!

This was a scary situation!

