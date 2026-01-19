Busy Woman Planned To Buy Her Mom A Christmas Present, But Mom Wants Her To Make The Present Instead

Working can be exhausting, and I can imagine that working in a school could be particularly draining.

What would you do if you were so tired after work that you just wanted to relax but your mother wanted you to make her a Christmas present that would take a lot of time and energy?

Would you do it, or would you refuse?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation, and she isn’t sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA If I don’t MAKE anything for my mother for Christmas? 25F. I will first start by saying I work as a band teacher, and will often work until 8PM. Im passionate about my job, but it drains me so much, to the point I crash on the couch after coming home, wake up, do it again. On weekends, I like ti stay home and snuggle my cats, and I don’t really go out much anymore because I just get home sick and just want to relax and consume.

She sees her mom a lot.

I used to be more creative and used to make a lot, but ever since I started working as a teacher, I just haven’t had that drive. My mother and I have a complicated relationship, but she is trying to repair it. She bought a condo where I live, and she visits… a LOT. Like, twice a month for a week. She will often ask me last minute to give her a ride, and the airline she uses will only ever land here on weekdays, and the airport is almost two hours away from my work (I take a 45 minute commute).

There was a problem ordering her mom’s birthday present.

She visited for her birthday, and I ordered her a gift two weeks prior. My card had gotten declined, and I didnt realize until the next week. By that point, I couldn’t afford the gift (30 bucks, had 15 in my account), and told my mum is had to wait until my next paycheck, which was a week after her b day.

Her mom wasn’t at all understanding.

As I was driving her to the air port, she yells “Where’s my present??” I told her again my card got declined. She starts yelling at me about how I’m terrible with money. (I only spend money on rent and groceries, and gift I guess now).

Her mom was disappointed with the gift.

Anyways, i got my points from my credit card, and have christmas money now. I already ordered my mum’s gifts. She gets her b day gift, and calls to tell me “It’s wasn’t worth the money. You should have just made this yourself” (it was a five tear dessert box). I’m honestly getting frustrated with everything building up, and I still haven’t been able to just chill out, I haven’t even been able to do laundry this week.

Her mom wants a very specific Christmas present.

She asked on the phone if I got her christmas presentz yet. I said yes. And she said “Make me something.” I’m not gonna lie. I don’t WANT to make anything for ANYBODY. It takes up time I dont have, and I’m so drained on the weekends I couldn’t even think of anything. She wants me to write a BOOK for her about her… WIBTA if I didn’t…? I’m so tired, and she’s been a lot to deal with, but should I just suck it up?

Her mother is being unreasonable. Maybe she could get her mom a book that has prompts like questions for you to answer about her life. That way her mom could write her own book.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

I don’t think she should really say this.

Here are some good suggestions of what she could tell her mother.

Her mom really does visit way too much.

This is a good point about the book idea!

Demanding a specific gift is rude.

