Tom Sandoval Sang “Blinding Lights” On “America’s Got Talent” And Viewers Weren’t Very Impressed

by Matthew Gilligan

Some people shouldn’t quit their day jobs…

Reality TV star Tom Sandoval took to the stage with his band The Most Extras on America’s Got Talent and let’s just say that folks weren’t too impressed with his singing abilities.

Sandoval and his band played a cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” on the popular show.

It’s pretty obvious that Simon Cowell wasn’t too impressed with the performers…

And neither were TikTok viewers.

Here’s the video.

@agt

Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras are putting their own spin on The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”. #AGT | @NBC and Peacock

♬ original sound – America’s Got Talent

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.33.46 PM Tom Sandoval Sang Blinding Lights On Americas Got Talent And Viewers Werent Very Impressed

Another individual shared a meme that shows how they feel about this.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.34.05 PM Tom Sandoval Sang Blinding Lights On Americas Got Talent And Viewers Werent Very Impressed

And this individual didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 2.34.21 PM Tom Sandoval Sang Blinding Lights On Americas Got Talent And Viewers Werent Very Impressed

Well, maybe not everyone is meant to a great singer…or a good one…

