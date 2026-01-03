Tom Sandoval Sang “Blinding Lights” On “America’s Got Talent” And Viewers Weren’t Very Impressed
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people shouldn’t quit their day jobs…
Reality TV star Tom Sandoval took to the stage with his band The Most Extras on America’s Got Talent and let’s just say that folks weren’t too impressed with his singing abilities.
Sandoval and his band played a cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” on the popular show.
It’s pretty obvious that Simon Cowell wasn’t too impressed with the performers…
And neither were TikTok viewers.
Here’s the video.
@agt
Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras are putting their own spin on The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”. #AGT | @NBC and Peacock
And this is how viewers reacted.
This person weighed in.
Another individual shared a meme that shows how they feel about this.
And this individual didn’t hold back.
Well, maybe not everyone is meant to a great singer…or a good one…
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · americas got talent, pop culture, singing, television, tiktok, tom sandoval, top, tv, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.